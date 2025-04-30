California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis visits CSUB amid concerns over proposed budget cuts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — During her campus visit, Lt. Gov. Kounalakis addressed the significant funding cuts facing CSUB and emphasized the need for a larger budget to support education.



Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis visited California State University, Bakersfield (CSUB) to address budget cuts.

CSUB faces a proposed $375 million budget cut, raising concerns about campus programs and activities.

Kounalakis met with CSUB President Vernon B. Harper Jr. and students to discuss key projects like the Edible Garden.

Despite budget challenges, Harper assured students they will still graduate, though some classes have been cut.

Kounalakis emphasized the need for a larger budget next year to avoid further funding reductions.

Broadcast Transcript:

California's Lt. Governor came to CSUB Tuesday afternoon as part of a statewide tour. This year, CSUB is facing one of its toughest times as funding is being cut. It's uncertain if the Lt. Governor can do anything about it.

California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, California State University Bakersfield President Vernon B. Harper Jr. and students of CSUB came together to tour and talk about key funded projects including the edible garden and the new location for the energy innovation building.

"We have 2.8 million students across public higher ed in California and almost 40% are the first in their family to go to college," said Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis. But, the CSU system is facing a proposed $375 million dollar budget cut, a 7.95% ongoing reduction to the CSU general fund for fiscal year 2025-26.

This leaves concern for some saying they are worried about campus activities, programs, and classes being cut. "So there's a lot of uncertain things that aren't being answered regarding our students and we need to know what is being laid out, what our courses are, is this going to extend our graduation? It's pushing everything back based on these budget cuts. The programs and the funding we're receiving are very limited as well," said Minaya Valentine, student at CSUB.

CSUB President Vernon B. Harper Jr. tells me these budget cuts have been challenging and although some classes have been cut he ensures all students will walk the stage for graduation. He adds CSUB is facing an 8% reduction on roughly a $170 million budget. I asked him"What does that mean for students?" and he said, "Well we've done everything that we can to protect students' pathways. That's the most important thing. We've cut some things which we would refer to as back of the house."

Students like Maricruz add that programs like the Edible Garden mean a lot to herself and fellow students. "It helps with mental health by a lot because you know finals are coming up and you just want to have a relaxed area and it means a lot just knowing how to plant and crop," said Maricruz Juno, student at CSUB.

Lt. Gov. Kounalakis adds that she is also concerned about the budget cuts. "Well the campus here is in very good shape. I think it's important but what we have to do is make sure that next year's budget is bigger so that we don't have these kinds of cuts in the future." She said.

CSUB marks Lt. Gov. Kounalakis' final stop on her statewide tour.

While the Lt. Governor says she promotes higher education, the reality is that CSUB and other universities are seeing funding cuts. And so far, no one can say how deep those cuts may be.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

