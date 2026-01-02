California Minimum Wage Increase Brings Mixed Reactions Across Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Another increase to California’s minimum wage took effect Thursday, bringing a mix of relief and anxiety to Kern County.

For workers, the pay bump offers a little more breathing room — help with groceries, gas, or rent that keeps creeping higher. For business owners, it’s another financial hit, forcing tough decisions about staffing, prices, and long-term survival.

World Records, a Bakersfield staple for vinyl collectors and live music fans, has been part of the community since 1982. Owner Patrick Evans says the store has weathered decades of change, but today’s economy has made things especially challenging.

“Music is really personal to them,” Evans said. “So it’s even more special when they’re holding that record.”

Evans says foot traffic isn’t what it used to be. Still, he sees potential upside in the state’s latest minimum wage increase, which raises hourly pay from $16.50 to $16.90 in 2026 as part of an inflation adjustment.

“I think people who get an increased wage are more likely to shop local,” Evans said.

Just down the road, Rosemary’s Family Creamery has been serving homemade ice cream and comfort food since 1984. Owner Roseanne Brandon says while she understands the intention behind wage increases, she worries about how they impact small businesses like hers.

“My thoughts are that minimum wage is supposed to be for a brand-new worker — learning how to work, learning work ethic, just getting their start,” Brandon said. “I don’t believe minimum wage was intended to be a living wage.”

California has steadily raised its minimum wage over the past decade. The latest adjustment was calculated in August by the Department of Finance as part of the annual review required by state law.

For workers like Fernando Martinez, who’s been on the job for about a year, the increase is welcome news.

“Everything’s good,” Martinez said. “It’s the greatest part of life. I just got a raise.”

As the debate over wages continues, both workers and business owners share a common goal — keeping Bakersfield’s economy strong and local businesses alive.

