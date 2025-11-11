California Moves to Tighten Online Privacy Rules from companies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California lawmakers are trying to strengthen digital privacy protections, with a new bill that could change how companies collect, use, and sell your personal information every time you go online or use your phone.

When you browse the web, those familiar pop-ups asking you to “accept” or “allow” aren’t just about cookies.

Clicking those buttons can also give companies permission to track your behavior, collect personal data, and use it to shape what you see online — from ads to recommendations.

“Our data — from our gender and age to where we live, how we browse, even our phone’s battery life — is being tracked and sold,” said State Senator Aisha Wahab, co-author of the California Opt Me Out Act.

Wahab says the goal of the new legislation is to give people more control over what information companies can collect — including addresses, location data, purchases, and even details about friends and family — and how that information is used for advertising.

“It’s happening across the board — even with reputable companies,” Wahab said. “The less data we give out, whether willingly or unknowingly, the better for consumers.”

Under the proposed law, any company that develops or maintains a web browser would be required to include a built-in feature allowing users to automatically opt out of having their personal data sold or shared.

However, some technology experts warn the legislation leaves too many questions unanswered.

“There’s no regulation on how the opt-out button should work or where it has to be,” said Robert Miles, Chief Information Officer at Grapevine MSP. “A browser could bury it under 15 other settings — and there’s no requirement to tell users where to find it.”

Miles also cautioned that tougher privacy rules could push some tech companies out of California, especially those that rely on targeted advertising to keep their products free.

He said smaller businesses could face the steepest costs as they update websites and systems to comply.

“Most of our products are free because they target ads to us,” Miles said. “Removing that altogether, treating every company as bad, means getting rid of a huge chunk of California’s tech revenue.”

The new privacy requirements are expected to take effect in 2027, giving companies time to adjust before enforcement begins.

