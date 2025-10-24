California pledges $140 million to support Planned Parenthood

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California is investing more than $140 million to support Planned Parenthood health centers across the state, a move Governor Gavin Newsom says is needed as federal funding remains frozen.

Newsom announced the state investment on Thursday, saying the money will help Planned Parenthood centers continue offering health services amid ongoing funding challenges.

The funding comes as the federal government moves to restrict money for providers that offer or refer patients for abortion services — a policy pushed by the Trump administration.

Planned Parenthood says the $140 million from the state will help keep more than 100 clinics open and serving more than a million patients each year.

"This commitment of state funding ensures that, for now, patients will continue to be able to access life-saving, critical care like STI treatments, cancer screenings, abortion care, birth control, and more," Jodi Hicks said.

Hicks is the president of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California.

Meanwhile, critics of state funding for Planned Parenthood argue that taxpayer dollars should not go to facilities that provide abortions.

"For decades, the Hyde Amendment has made clear that federal dollars can't be used for abortions except in the case of rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother, and I'm supportive of that policy," Congressman David Valadao said.

Valadao made the statement regarding federal funds possibly being pulled from abortion providers.

Newsom says California will look for additional resources next year to ensure clinics remain open.

Planned Parenthood leaders say they're preparing for more challenges ahead as federal funding rules and national politics continue to shift.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

