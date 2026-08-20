California sets first-in-the-nation tire efficiency standards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) —

If you drive in California, your next trip to the tire shop could look a little different. New state standards for replacement tires are on the way, and they could affect the tires you’re able to buy.

“On Monday, the California Energy Commission unanimously approved the nation's first tire efficiency standard,” said David Hochschild, Chair for the California Energy Commission.

Reading this, you may be asking yourself, what does this really mean for me?

Well, according to David Hochschild with the California Energy Commission, once the rule takes effect, replacement tires sold in California will have to meet new efficiency standards.

Hochschild says the added cost would be small, about $1.50 more per tire at first, while a typical driver could save about $179 in gas over the life of a set.

“This is a really important step forward for consumers,” said Hochschild. “It’s going to save a billion dollars a year in fuel savings at a time when everyone is suffering from high gas prices.”

Hochschild says the key factor is rolling resistance, the amount of energy a vehicle needs to keep its tires moving.

Tires with lower rolling resistance make vehicles more efficient, allowing gas-powered cars to use less fuel and electric vehicles to extend their battery range.

California regulators say even modest improvements can have a significant impact when multiplied across millions of vehicles on the road.

“California ranks number one in energy efficiency, we want to keep it that way because it saves people money,” said Hochschild.

Changes aren’t set to happen overnight. The first requirements are set to take effect in 2029, with stricter standards coming in 2033.

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