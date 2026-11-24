BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An untold number of families in Kern County could lose federal housing assistance under a new U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development rule based on the immigration status of someone in their household.

California is suing to block the new federal housing rule, which would require everyone living in public housing to prove their citizenship or legal immigration status. If an ineligible family member stays in the home, everyone could lose that help, including U.S. citizen children. California Attorney General Rob Bonta is suing to block the change.

"California won't stand idly by while the Trump administration forces families to choose between staying together and keeping a roof over their heads," Bonta said.

Bonta's office says more than 7,000 California households could be affected, and he argues Congress already authorized that reduced assistance.

"That's not a loophole or an oversight. That is what Congress intended," Bonta said.

HUD says the change will ensure assisted housing goes to U.S. citizens and eligible noncitizens. The rule also expands eligibility checks.

New York Attorney General Letitia James warns even U.S. citizens could be hurt by verification errors.

"A computer error should never put someone's home in jeopardy," James said.

The rule is set to take effect Dec. 14. Current mixed-status households would then have 90 days to submit any missing proof of eligibility. The Housing Authority of Kern tells 23ABC it is monitoring the situation, but for thousands of California families who rely on federal housing assistance, the future of those benefits could now rest with the courts.

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