California voters decide on Proposition 50

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Election Day is November 4th, and California voters are set to weigh in on Proposition 50, a special election measure that could significantly reshape the state's congressional representation and potentially shift the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives.

If passed, the measure would give the state legislature temporary authority to redraw California's congressional district maps, potentially shifting the balance of power toward Democrats.

"This would impact at a federal national level the number of seats for Republicans and democrats, which would impact things like spending packages and presidential bills and things like that that would be going forward," Anderson said.

Ian Anderson, a political science professor, says California has 52 congressional seats. If Prop 50 passes, 48 of those could go to Democrats and just 4 to Republicans, depending on how residents vote in next year's November election.

Nationwide, that would give Democrats a slim majority in the House.

Anderson says Prop 50 is California's response to Texas redrawing its district maps to favor Republicans, a move that was legal but he calls ethically questionable.

"The challenge, though, in what the proposition brings for California, is that California residents had passed a citizens redistricting commission, meaning that they wanted to take out the partisan gerrymandering of drawing district lines to benefit one party over another," Anderson said.

Prop 50 would only be temporary, expiring in 2030 when the Citizens Redistricting Commission would regain control of the maps.

"If we do this now, because of national-level politics, what's to say in another 5 to 10 years this doesn't happen again," Anderson said.

Anderson adds that shifting district lines could also impact local communities, since new representatives may not be familiar with their unique needs.

"What really matters to communities is far different than right or left, we're talking about water, oil, ag, those kinds of things that impact you day to day," Anderson said.

Anderson encourages voters to reach out to their representatives and ask where they stand on Prop 50.

Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For information on polling locations near you, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

