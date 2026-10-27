California's 22nd Congressional District race draws national attention

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — In California's Central Valley, where agriculture, oil production and working families play a major role in the regional economy, a congressional race is drawing national attention ahead of the November 3 election.

Republican incumbent David Valadao is facing Democratic challenger Randy Villegas in California's 22nd Congressional District, a contest that could help determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives.

The race has attracted attention from both parties as voters weigh issues including the cost of living, health care, employment and immigration.

“I think that this race has attracted so much attention because it’s not like the other races we’re seeing across the country,” said Carter Beardsley, president of Kern County Young Democrats.

Villegas, a political newcomer who works in education and serves on a school board, is campaigning on affordability and health care while criticizing Valadao's record in Washington.

Valadao, who has represented the region in Congress since 2013, has built a political reputation that includes winning elections in a competitive district.

One of the biggest changes affecting this year's race is Proposition 50, approved by California voters, which redrew the state's congressional district boundaries for the 2026 election.

The new map changed the makeup of District 22, bringing in approximately 100,000 people from Fresno County and altering the electorate both candidates must reach.

Madeline Abernathy, vice chair of Central Valley Young Republicans, said the changes have made the district more competitive.

“To where we weren’t able to have this amount of democrats in this seat, and now it is one of the most contentious races in California in general,” said Abernathy.

Political science professor Ian Anderson of Bakersfield College said nearly three-quarters of the district's approximately 780,000 residents are Latino. Democrats hold a 42% to 26% voter registration advantage over Republicans, while at least a quarter of voters have no party preference.

“This is a real test of the temperature of how well various policies, legislation, things like that, are really being felt by the voters,” Anderson said.

The addition of voters from Fresno County could also create challenges for Valadao, who may be less familiar to some of the newly included residents.

Thomas Holyoke, a political science professor at California State University, Fresno, said several issues could shape how those voters approach the election.

“A lot of it’s going to be issues regarding employment opportunities, it’s going to be access to health care, and a lot of cases it’s going to be concern over the immigration issue and how it’s being enforced,” Holyoke said.

Both campaigns are working to connect with voters, particularly younger residents who are concerned about the economy and the cost of living.

“By far, the number one issue that we hear, especially from young voters, is Medicaid,” said Carter Beardsley.

Abernathy pointed to rising expenses as another central concern.

“Cost of living and gas prices and how they’re going to be able to make an income here in California,” she said.

Holyoke said Valadao has maintained support through personal outreach and a reputation for political independence.

Since first winning election to the House in 2012, Valadao has been elected six times, losing just once.

“I would point out that the one time he did not survive, 2018, was the last time he had a midterm election with Donald Trump in the presidency,” said Holyoke.

The contest has drawn prominent national figures to Kern County, including House Speaker Mike Johnson for Republicans and Senator Bernie Sanders for Democrats.

The stakes extend beyond the Central Valley. At the time reflected in the campaign figures provided for this story, Republicans held 218 seats in the House, compared with 214 for Democrats. One seat was held by an independent, and two were vacant.

Democrats would need a net gain of four seats to reach the 218 seats required for a majority under that seat count.

Anderson said the outcome could influence legislation and the direction of federal policy over the next two years.

“It significantly impacts the next two years, not only policies that come out of Congress but also the current administration's ability to move any sort of its policies forward,” Anderson said.

With Election Day approaching on November 3, both parties are working to persuade voters in a district whose changing boundaries have placed it at the center of a broader national contest for control of the House.

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