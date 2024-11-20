California’s new clean fuel sandards could drive gas prices higher in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The California Air Resource Board has passed new low-carbon fuel standards to improve air quality, but it may lead to rising gas prices, sparking concerns among consumers.



The California Air Resource Board (CARB) passed new low-carbon fuel standards aimed at cleaner air, with a 12-2 vote.

CARB claims the changes will improve health and environmental outcomes.

Some fear the standards will result in higher gas prices for consumers.

Dean Florez, a board member, opposed the vote.

CARB predicts that by 2045, California will reduce fossil fuel use significantly, with a 30% clean air rate by 2030 and 90% by 2045.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's news drivers in California probably don't want to hear—gas prices may be going up, and some people have mixed opinions on it.

The California Air Resources Board voted 12-2 to pass a low carbon fuel standard to have cleaner air, however, this could mean increasing gas prices.

CARB says it doesn't have control over the costs oil companies pass through to consumers, but consumers are worried about the overall process of the standards and how it could affect their pocketbooks.

“We had not taken into account the cost to the consumers; we haven't told the consumers what that cost would be, and we never took the time to ask if there would be some alternatives that would not push gasoline prices to such a high level.” Dean Florez said.

Dean Florez of Shafter is a CARB board member. He is one of the two board members who voted "no" on the new standards… and he says the board is an un-elected body. “It’s a little concerning we can make these types of changes without considering the effect on consumers and talking to folks about what we could do or should delay until we get better information.”

CARB claims the new regulations will provide healthcare and environmental benefits, as well as cleaner air.

However, Florez says that even if the benefits are healthcare-related, the expenses will still be adding up somewhere. “Somebody has to pay for the hospital visits, the ambulance ride, the inhalers—all these things also cost money. But if you can’t do any of those things because you're paying 65 cents more per gallon, then I wouldn’t necessarily say it weighs out.” he said.

Right now, no one can say for sure how much of a price jump we might see at the gas pump as a result of the new CARB regulations. but one thing is certain. there's anxiety that gas prices may hit a new high.

Clean air in California is expected to reach 30% by 2030 and 90% by 2045.

