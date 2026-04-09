California's primary election brings new Prop 50 congressional district lines and candidates to District 22

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California voters will navigate newly drawn congressional district lines during the June 2 primary election, with District 22 seeing some of the most significant changes under Prop 50.

The primary election will narrow the field of three candidates down to two for the November general election. Republican incumbent David Valadao faces Democratic challengers Randy Villegas and Assembly member Dr. Jasmeet Bains.

The new map shifts several communities into different districts. Voters south of Arvin, in parts of Bakersfield, west of Shafter, and south of Wasco in Kern County, are moving from District 22 to District 20.

In Kings County, the city of Avenal moves to District 18, while Hanford voters continue to be split into two districts. In Tulare County, Porterville is now split between Districts 22 and 20, and the City of Tulare will also see changes.

District 22 features new additions from parts of Fresno and Madera counties, incorporating communities like Caruthers, Kerman, San Joaquin, and Raisin City.

The previous 22nd Congressional District included Arvin, Lamont, parts of Bakersfield, Shafter, Wasco, and Delano in Kern County, along with Hanford, Avenal, Porterville, and parts of the City of Tulare.

Earlier this year, CalMatters data journalist Jeremia Kimelman created an interactive map allowing voters to input their address to compare their previous district with their new district, which will remain in place until 2030.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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