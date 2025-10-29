California’s Proposition 50: What voters need to know

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California voters will decide this November on Proposition 50 — a measure that would allow the state legislature to temporarily redraw congressional district maps.

The only item on the November 4th special election is Proposition 50. If passed, the measure would give the state legislature temporary authority to redraw congressional district maps.

Here’s what California’s congressional map looks like now — versus the proposed map lawmakers introduced back in August.

The new lines would shift several districts, including parts of the Central Valley and Southern California.

So what would Prop 50 mean for Kern County? Under the proposed legislatively drawn maps, Kern would remain in Congressional District 22, but some communities on the outskirts could be shifted into neighboring districts.

Some say Prop 50 is designed to benefit Democrats, with the new congressional maps projected to create up to five additional U.S. House seats favoring Democratic candidates.

Proponents frame the measure as a necessary and temporary response to partisan redistricting efforts led by Republicans in other states, specifically Texas, which drew maps to gain an estimated five Republican seats.

But opponents argue that Prop 50 gives too much control back to politicians and weakens the independent redistricting commission — the body created by voters to keep maps fair and elections transparent.

But you may be wondering — what does voting yes or no on Prop 50 actually mean? A “YES” vote means the state would use new, legislatively drawn maps beginning in 2026. A “NO” vote means the current maps would stay in place until after the next census in 2030.

We are just days away from Election Day. Make sure your ballot is counted — officials say mail it in before November 4th.

