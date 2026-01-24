Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Calls for ICE detention facility oversight continue

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Calls for ICE detention facility oversight continue
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Community advocates and California lawmakers are renewing calls for greater oversight and improved conditions at local immigration detention facilities, as Kern County public health officials confirm they have not conducted health inspections at the ICE detention center in California City.

“We’ve increasingly been hearing from constituents, from families of folks who have been detained, about concerns of the conditions in a lot of these facilities,” Senator Alex Padilla said.

Those concerns — including reports of poor-quality drinking water, moldy food and inadequate access to medical care — were raised during a recent visit by U.S. Sens. Padilla and Adam Schiff to the CoreCivic-operated ICE detention facility in California City.

Schiff said the visit underscored the limits of informal oversight.

“It should be more than just the two of us coming out to a detention facility without the power of a subpoena,” he said.

The issues highlighted during the visit are not new. In October, members of the public appeared before the Kern County Board of Supervisors to read statements from detainees describing alleged conditions inside the facility.

“It is time. Events are upon you. You have egregious violations of human rights that you must deal with in your own county,” one speaker said during the meeting.

Following those public comments, Kern County Public Health was asked about its authority to inspect immigration detention facilities under Senate Bill 1132, which took effect in 2024. At the time, the department said it was committed to protecting the health and safety of all community members, including people in detention facilities, and planned to expand its inspection efforts to include facilities newly covered under the law.

Public health officials said they were working to incorporate detention facilities into their existing inspection process and update procedures, noting they were in the early stages of planning and hoped to begin inspections in early 2026.

After Padilla and Schiff’s visit Tuesday, the department was again asked whether it had conducted any inspections at the California City ICE facility or planned to do so. In response, Kern County Public Health said it has not conducted any inspections at the detention center.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

01/23/2026

Fog Late

-° / 44°

15%

Saturday

01/24/2026

Partly Cloudy

51° / 40°

7%

Sunday

01/25/2026

Clouds Early/Clearing Late

60° / 40°

3%

Monday

01/26/2026

Mostly Clear

63° / 38°

2%

Tuesday

01/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

63° / 43°

2%

Wednesday

01/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

60° / 43°

17%

Thursday

01/29/2026

Mostly Clear

60° / 42°

7%

Friday

01/30/2026

Partly Cloudy

63° / 43°

5%