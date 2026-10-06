Calls for release of Travis Leake reignited as mother demonstrates in D.C.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Calls for the release of former Bakersfield resident and Air Force Veteran Travis Leake from Russian detention have been renewed as his mother demonstrates in Washington, D.C.

“Travis needs to be brought home. He’s totally innocent; even the court system and the court records showed that there was no, nothing really evidence against him," said Garcia.

Leake has been detained in Russia since June 2023 and is currently serving a 13-year sentence in a penal colony after being accused of possessing and selling drugs.

According to an open letter from Leake to President Donald Trump, Leake says he moved to Moscow in 2010 to work in Music and to teach English, and was “beaten and tortured" following his detainment.

Advocates like Jon Franks have been calling on the White House and State Department to designate Leake as wrongfully detained, with Garcia going as far as traveling to Washington, D.C., Monday in an attempt to speak with President Donald Trump or his administration.

“I think it's important, right, that folks understand that Travis has now been left behind in 3 successive deals," said Franks. "I don't know what he's supposed to think, right? And at the moment, fair or not, right? I think he feels pretty abandoned by a president that he supported, right?”

In a recorded phone call between Leake and Garcia, Leake says as much, referencing previous prisoner swaps between the two countries.

“My government, so far, has done absolutely nothing to help me. I’m sorry I’m not a journalist, I’m sorry I’m not a basketball player, I’m sorry I’m not somebody that’s important, but you know what? What I’m not is a drug dealer. And there’s no reason for me to be here.”

According to Garcia and Franks, they plan to demonstrate near the White House for at least the remainder of this week.

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