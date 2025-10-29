Calls grow for California City to deny ICE facilities operating permit

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Immigration advocates are demanding the shutdown of an ICE detention center in California City that has been operating without proper permits since late August, according to a new lawsuit filed against the facility's operator and the city.

The Rapid Response Network of Kern and several statewide organizations held a rally and press conference outside city hall before Tuesday's city council meeting, holding up the names of those they say have died in ICE facilities this year while chanting "Shut down CoreCivic!"

"CoreCivic, specifically, is breaking the law, running a facility without a license or a permit," Samuel Hardman said.

For months, advocates have claimed CoreCivic, the private prison company operating the ICE facility in California City, has been doing so without a permit or business license. Now, a lawsuit has been filed by the statewide coalition called "Dignity Not Detention" against CoreCivic and California City.

"For allowing this corporation, or this detention center, to open unlawfully, violating state law and local ordinance," Rosa Lopez said.

During the city council meeting, city officials informed the public that under Senate Bill 29, city council must provide a 180-day public notice and hold two public meetings before they can issue any permits to CoreCivic. Tuesday's meeting was the first.

"In allowing CoreCivic to keep operating, making a profit, when we know this violates numerous state laws, including SB 29," one advocate said during public comment.

"So CoreCivic's been allowed to operate for some time without a permit, and it's not clear why," another advocate said.

"This is so disgraceful, this is illegal, and you all must stand with your community that elected you to do this job," a third advocate said.

City officials say the next step for city council is to complete the requirements under Senate Bill 29 and complete a review of the pending application by CoreCivic. In the near future, city council will deny or approve the private prison company's operating permits. Advocates say they will continue to protest the ICE facility.

"So I'm begging you, please deny this permit," one advocate said.

For now, the ICE facility holds more than 100 immigrants awaiting immigration court proceedings.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

