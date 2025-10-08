Calls grow to inspect ICE detention centers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than a dozen community members spoke out during the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, demanding that the county health department utilize its authority to inspect ICE detention centers.

"It is time, events are upon you, you have egregious violations of human rights that you must deal with in your own county," one resident said.

"This is not about what political party we associate with; this is about humanity, it's about human dignity," another resident said.

Several speakers read statements from ICE detainees held in Kern County's 3 separate facilities — detailing claims of corporal punishment, poor living conditions, limited time outside their cells, and a lack of medical care.

"Corecivics Cal City facility is essentially functioning as a level 3 or 4 prison," one resident said.

Many speakers cited a 2024 law, Senate Bill 1132, which gives county health officers the authority to inspect private detention facilities as they deem necessary.

In a recent report from the non-profit media entity CalMatters, County Attorney Jeremy McNutt said in federal court that Kern County Health Officer Kristopher Lyon would only inspect a facility if ordered by the governor — adding he "has no intention of inspecting the facility whatsoever."

"This is unacceptable, the county's top health official is refusing to exercise his authority to ensure the health and safety of thousands of people within our jurisdiction," another resident said.

I reached out to the county health department to speak with Lyon. In a statement, the department said they hope to begin inspections in early 2026, adding "We are working to put in place processes that meet the new public health oversight recommendations outlined in the law."

Board of Supervisors Chair Leticia Perez tells me they will be taking a closer look at their responsibilities and obligations.

"We're going to follow the law, we're going to give clarity to the public, and we're going to do the best we can to ensure the health and well-being of every resident of Kern County," Perez said.

While the health department says inspections could begin by early 2026 — for many advocates, action can't come soon enough.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

