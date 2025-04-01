CALM Zoo invites the autistic community out for a night at the zoo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — CALM has partnered with the Western Tree Care to bring an autistic awareness event to the community on April 2nd. Families of autistic children are welcomed to a night filled with fellowship & fun.



Tickets are still available for pickup at 6914 Downing Ave Suite A in Bakersfield.

This is their second year bringing this event to the community.

Last year they saw close to 150 families from surrounding areas in Kern County. This year they are hoping to see 200 families & have space for up to 800 members.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Kern County continues to have one of the highest autism rates among young children. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. There's an event coming up at the CALM Zoo dealing with this important issue that parents should know.

According to the Center for Disease Control, 1 out of every 36 individuals is affected by autism. Breaking down those numbers, about 4 out of every 100 boys are affected, while 1 out of every 100 girls are affected.

Omar Moran Founder of Western Tree Care Corp said "Nobody gets judge! Nobody is looking upon your child for misbehaving, screaming or yelling. It will be a very respectful event, and we just desire for the community to come out and have fun."

Omar & Sandy Moran with the Western Tree Care have helped bring this event back for its second year. Partnering with the CALM Zoo, the two organizations want to make a safe and fun space for residents in the community whose families are impacted by autism.

Meg Maitland Director of the California Living Museum said "We love having all of our kids out here every year. We normally have over 25,000 students that visit our space annually. However, we do want to make sure we make space for those who need a little bit more quiet, and a little bit more space from maybe from others and for their families."

One family who was impacted directly was the Moran's due to their youngest son being affected they had to change the way they lived to work around him.

Omar said "I know how hard it is for parents, and for the family. Sometimes the judging, a lot of it has to do with the judging. When you are in line to look at a animal. Other parents don't understand what autism is nor do their kids. Well now its our day, nobody judges nobody, everybody loves everybody, and everybody understands everybody."

Omar's son loves trains, and the CALM zoo offers train rides for their guest. The Morans are fully committed to this day and want to invite all families who are impacted.

"If there is any family out there that would like to bring there own meal for their child who doesn't eat certain things. You are more than welcome to bring your food or your snacks we are all a family, we all expect you guys to join us. Like I said love to autism." said Omar

Tickets are still available for the event and you can pick them up at Western Tree Services. It will be available for only families who are directly impacted with autism. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



