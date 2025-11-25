CALM Zoo kicks off Holiday Lights this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Living Museum is lighting up the holiday season with its annual Holiday Lights display, featuring over 3 million lights that have earned national recognition.

The CALM Zoo's holiday light show begins this Saturday and will run through January 3rd. The display has been recognized by USA Today as one of the top 10 best zoo light shows in the country for several consecutive years.

"For 23 years now, every year, we get bigger and better. It's just the atmosphere, and being able to have a wonderful place for the holidays for families to come and gather," Maitland said.

This year's display features more lights than ever before, installed by the Lightasmic crew who began working on the project in August.

"We have millions of lights, we're over 3 million lights now. We actually start designing today. So we're going to walk through the Zoo and start getting ideas and inspiration, already starting for next year," Barnett said.

The event offers more than just lights. Families can enjoy the Candy Cane Express train that runs every night, visit with Santa Claus, participate in arts and crafts activities, and explore the zoo's animal exhibits.

The zoo is partnering with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools for a holiday food drive running November 29th through January 3rd. Visitors who donate three non-perishable items will receive a raffle ticket for a private zoo dinner.

"Because we are giving that food back to fill the pantries at schools, so that kids who don't have food at their homes get to utilize that and take food home," Maitland said.

Local families are already excited about the upcoming display and the opportunity to create holiday memories together.

"I think just coming out here and spending time together, getting in the Christmas spirit, walking around, the kids always try to see if they can find any animals and just having fun," one mother said.

"I feel like it really sets you in the Christmas mood and prepares you for the actual day," her daughter added.

People are encouraged to purchase tickets online. Just click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

