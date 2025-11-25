Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

CALM Zoo kicks off Holiday Lights this weekend

Millions of lights return to CALM for the holidays
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
CALM Zoo kicks off Holiday Lights this weekend
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Living Museum is lighting up the holiday season with its annual Holiday Lights display, featuring over 3 million lights that have earned national recognition.

The CALM Zoo's holiday light show begins this Saturday and will run through January 3rd. The display has been recognized by USA Today as one of the top 10 best zoo light shows in the country for several consecutive years.

"For 23 years now, every year, we get bigger and better. It's just the atmosphere, and being able to have a wonderful place for the holidays for families to come and gather," Maitland said.

This year's display features more lights than ever before, installed by the Lightasmic crew who began working on the project in August.

"We have millions of lights, we're over 3 million lights now. We actually start designing today. So we're going to walk through the Zoo and start getting ideas and inspiration, already starting for next year," Barnett said.

The event offers more than just lights. Families can enjoy the Candy Cane Express train that runs every night, visit with Santa Claus, participate in arts and crafts activities, and explore the zoo's animal exhibits.

The zoo is partnering with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools for a holiday food drive running November 29th through January 3rd. Visitors who donate three non-perishable items will receive a raffle ticket for a private zoo dinner.

"Because we are giving that food back to fill the pantries at schools, so that kids who don't have food at their homes get to utilize that and take food home," Maitland said.

Local families are already excited about the upcoming display and the opportunity to create holiday memories together.

"I think just coming out here and spending time together, getting in the Christmas spirit, walking around, the kids always try to see if they can find any animals and just having fun," one mother said.

"I feel like it really sets you in the Christmas mood and prepares you for the actual day," her daughter added.

People are encouraged to purchase tickets online. Just click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

11/24/2025

Drizzle/Fog

-° / 45°

30%

Tuesday

11/25/2025

Foggy

56° / 44°

15%

Wednesday

11/26/2025

Mostly Cloudy

59° / 44°

8%

Thursday

11/27/2025

Partly Cloudy

60° / 44°

6%

Friday

11/28/2025

Partly Cloudy

63° / 44°

6%

Saturday

11/29/2025

Partly Cloudy

60° / 43°

20%

Sunday

11/30/2025

Mostly Clear

57° / 40°

11%

Monday

12/01/2025

Clear

59° / 42°

6%