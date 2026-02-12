CALM Zoo unveils ambitious 20-year master plan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As CALM Zoo approaches its 43rd year, zoo leaders are looking ahead with a 20-plus-year master plan designed to modernize the grounds, expand wildlife care, and enhance the experience for families and visitors.

Elizabeth Graff is the volunteer & community engagement facilitator at CALM Zoo, and she says, “We have broken it into three phases, and each phase has its own set of projects. Our first phase is going to start in our entry plaza.”

This first phase focuses on the entry plaza — including a redesigned parking area, a welcoming entry village, a new café, a gift shop, and expanded ticketing and guest services.

Phases two and three will bring new animal exhibits and additional entertainment experiences to the zoo.

“We will bring in tule elk and bison, have a nice walking path, and everything is going to become a little bit more interactive so guests can be immersed in the experience. We’ll have an event pavilion out there.” Graff said.

Visitors can also expect modern restrooms, cooling misters, an enhanced amphitheater, and refreshed landscaping, making the zoo more comfortable and family-friendly.

But this is just the beginning.

Looking ahead, the 20-plus-year master plan introduces six new project zones aimed at upgrading animal habitats, improving visitor amenities, and expanding wildlife education through guided tours.

“We partnered with a company called CLR Design. That’s what they do — they specialize in building and creating zoos. They looked at the grounds, what we have, and what we can do, and that’s where our master plan came from.” Graf said.

Right now, CALM Zoo covers 14 acres — but the master plan calls for adding 42 more acres of zoo adventure.

The zoo says it wants to start the master plan as soon as possible, but still needs community support through donations.

For more information on the overall master plan, visit CALMZoo.org

