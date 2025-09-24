Caltrans prompts the community to respect the road and those who work on it

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Joshua Thomas ignored the rules of a construction zone, and drove through it injuring a Caltrans worker. The organization spreads awareness about the safety of their workers while on the road.

Road safety goes beyond looking for pedestrians in the city, and watching for turning vehicles. Government workers who work on the road have recently been injured due to drivers disobeying traffic laws.

A little over a month ago a Caltrans worker Norberto Coronado was injured while working on the 178. A driver Joshua Thomas took the initiative to drive through the construction zone and put multiple workers at risk.

Christopher Andriessen Public Information Officer Caltrans District 9 said "This driver made the decision to go around our closure and drive through the area where Caltrans workers were actively working. One of our employees Norberto Coronado tried to stop the truck as they went through. He was hit and his legs were ran over in the incident."

Caltrans was originally known as the Department of Highways and in 1973 they changed their name to Caltrans. Their workers are responsible for the design and construction of the freeways and are at risk everyday from oncoming traffic. Christopher tells me since the birth of the organization they have seen 195 injuries or deaths in the field and they want to make drivers aware it can happen in a blink of an eye.

"Depending on where it is happening we may slow traffic 10 miles or more below the speed limit. We will have a truck out for safety as a buffer for our employees to keep them safe. We will put cones far out from where the construction is happening so it gives drivers enough time to move over so they stay safe." said Andriessen

One of Coronado's coworkers flagged down a CHP officer and reported the truck and driver was found. Thomas was located by CHP and has been in court since the incident. The organization wants this to be a wake up call for residents to respect the construction zones because lives are at risk. Coronado didn't speak with us but he spoke to Andriessen and wanted to get this message out.

"When you see those orange signs on the side of the road. It means there are people out there working. People with kids, spouses, friends, and family, that they are trying to get home to safety at the end of the day. When you see those signs and those flashing lights all you need to do is slow down. Slow down and leave enough space between vehicles and everyone will be okay." said Andriessen

Joshua Thomas will return to court on September 24.

