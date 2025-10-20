Canvas crash tied to nationwide AWS outage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Students and faculty at different schools across the county experienced disruptions after the schools’ learning platform, Canvas, went down. But the problem isn’t just local — it's part of a much bigger issue affecting users across the country.

Students and faculty at Cal State Bakersfield and Bakersfield College faced disruptions Monday when Amazon Web Services — or AWS — went down. In turn, that caused the Canvas learning platform to also fail.

Officials at both schools say they’re monitoring the situation, and students are being asked to check with their professors for any course updates or deadline changes.

Chris Diniz is the vice president, and chief information officer, at CSUB and he says, “There’s a nationwide outage with Amazon Web Services, better known in the tech industry as AWS. They are impacting a number of cloud services that include Canvas and other types of instructional materials — including e-readers that students use to access electronic books.”

Students at CSUB tell me that even with Canvas being down, some teachers had to come up with alternative ways to keep class moving.

Nubia Hernandez is a junior, studying electrical engineering at CSUB and she says, “I had two classes this morning, but Canvas wasn’t operating, so we didn’t do much work... The alternative was to go on paper.”

Bakersfield College sent 23ABC this statement, which reads in part:

“Bakersfield College is aware of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage and has communicated with students and faculty about the outage and strategies to minimize impact to instruction. We are working with our IT department to monitor the situation and will update the campus community as additional information becomes available.”

Amazon also sent us a statement that says, in part:

“We are working to fully restore service as quickly as possible. This issue has also impacted Amazon.com and Amazon subsidiaries, as well as AWS customer service support operations.”The company added that on October 20th, just after midnight, Amazon Web Services began experiencing technical problems in its Northern Virginia data center.

The issue involved DNS — a system that helps online platforms find and connect to servers. It affected multiple services including Canvas, Amazon.com, and even AWS's own customer support systems. AWS said the main issue was fixed by 2:24 a.m., but some services — including those that power virtual computers — are still being restored.

As for students, many say they’re concerned about what this means for submitting assignments — and they’re hoping professors will offer deadline extensions.

The outage is still under investigation, and users are advised to stay informed for any updates or changes to the service.

