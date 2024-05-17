Watch Now
CANYON CLOSURE: Highway 178 closed in both directions due to crash

Vehicle over side of canyon prompts closure of Highway 178
Corey O'Leary, 23ABC
Posted at 2:32 PM, May 17, 2024
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Highway 178 is closed in both directions while crews work to recover a vehicle that went over the side of the canyon Friday afternoon.

A 70-year-old man drove his SUV off the side of Highway 178 about 1.5 miles from the mouth of the canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash is listed as a major injury.

There is no estimated time for the canyon to reopen it is labeled as a long-term closer by CHP.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

