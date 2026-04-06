Canyon Hills Church in Bakersfield hosts inclusive Easter egg hunts for children of all ages and abilities

Canyon Hills Church in Bakersfield hosted multiple Easter egg hunts, ensuring children of all ages and abilities had a chance to participate in the holiday fun.

Church members spent months preparing for the Easter activities. Nikki Schorr, the Canyon Hills Church communications director, said there were more than 10,000 Easter eggs hidden across the grounds, divided into different age groups.

"This is a way we get to serve the community, love on families and kids. It's a great time for families just to gather, make some cherished memories," Schorr said.

The celebration included a designated area for children with disabilities to take part in the festivities. Mari Williams attended with her 7-year-old daughter, Emery Hamilton.

"It's so nice and blessed that they include children and adults with special needs. That they make them feel welcomed because there are other places where they don't feel welcomed because, you know, they have special needs and they have sensory issues," Williams said.

Williams said this is their fifth year attending Easter services at the church and considers the egg hunt a blessing for her daughter.

"And it's amazing because a lot of places that we go to, we get stared at, we get comments, and here, we don't have to feel like that because they include us," Williams said.

Edward Molina said his children always look forward to the church’s Easter services, especially the egg hunt.

"The biggest thing that they look forward to every Easter is as soon as we arrive, when is the Easter egg hunt? When are we going to come outside and get to run around with everybody," Molina said.

His son, also named Edward Molina, enjoys telling people the meaning of Easter.

"Today's Easter and not only is it the day that Jesus came back to life. It's the day that it's today is the most important day at the calendar," Edward Molina said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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