CAPK continues its search for funding opportunities in the future amid current setbacks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) is taking part in a scavenger hunt of sorts, looking for assistance amid significant budget cuts that have impacted the organization throughout 2025.

Savannah Oates, PR manager with CAPK, says the organization has faced funding reductions from federal, state, and local sources, forcing them to adapt quickly.

"Like any other organization in town, we've seen a lot of different cuts from every different angle that you can anticipate. Federal, state, local funding, you know, has been an issue for us," Oates said.

The food bank, one of CAPK's most visible services, took what Oates described as a "crucial hit" when it lost approximately $1.7 million in funding. The impact was immediately visible with empty shelves at their distribution center.

"We had some, they're called CCC bonus loads that were canceled a couple of months ago, and that's just 13 trucks that just didn't show up, and that's a little over a million pounds of food," Oates said.

These cuts forced CAPK to scale back food distributions throughout many neighborhoods, affecting community members who rely on these services.

Despite the challenges, CAPK continues to expand services in other areas. The organization recently acquired Covey Cottages from the California Veterans Assistance Foundation, now renamed CK Veterans and Supportive Services, and is launching a tiny home project.

"As much as we're getting scaled back, the need is still growing," Oates said.

The organization is already planning for next year when they'll need to advocate again to secure continued funding. Their strategy includes working with the California Association of Food Banks and local legislative officials to highlight community needs.

In the meantime, CAPK is exploring creative solutions to address the funding shortfall, including food drives, volunteer recruitment, fundraising campaigns, and partnerships with other organizations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The Community Action Partnership of Kern underwent significant changes in 2025. Joining me in studio B this morning is Savannah Oates, the PR manager with that organization. Thank you for coming in.

Have you ever done this much juggling in your lifetime?

No, -- I could say I'm a professional juggler now.

We're laughing about it right now, but we were just talking about the beginning of the year with the announcement that funding was going to be cut. Reiterate for me again exactly how much money we're talking about and how that hit you.

Yeah, like any other organization in town, we've seen a lot of different cuts from every different angle that you can anticipate. Federal, state, local funding, you know, has been an issue for us. An example of that, like I mentioned to you earlier, is our food bank. Our food bank took a crucial hit. We had some state funding that was at risk of being cut, and that's affecting our, you know, our community members, our distributions, and our staffing. We've had to lose a couple of staff members due to some grants, um, but we absorbed them or looked to see where we could place them. We don't ever want to have somebody, you know, lose a job, and that's it. So we do have to pivot. We're becoming professional pivoters, I would say.

I believe 1.7 million was the number, and when we went over there, the empty shelves were kind of shocking. We've seen it recently. There has been food coming, but you were telling me that that's just part of the regular transition during the year.

We had some, they're called CCC bonus loads that were canceled a couple of months ago, and that's just 13 trucks that just didn't show up, and that's a little over a million pounds of food. So you're thinking we're having to, you know, scale back our food distributions in town. We do have some good news. Our state funding did get secured for one more year, so we'll be back at this another year out, um, but we are, you know, still seeing cuts and having to scale back a lot.

How has that forced you to be creative in that aspect?

I think the thing that we always have to do is we have to look at, you know, what other avenues we can tap into like food drives right now, volunteers, um, any creative way of, you know, different campaigns. How can we raise funds in different ways? How can we partner with different organizations, um, so we're just having to get, like you mentioned, very, very creative.

You know, the food bank, obviously, the most visual of all of the things that you do, but I was telling you, we still just get numerous press releases about different programs and whatnot that are still going out. I mean, CAPK is still full speed ahead.

Yeah, as much as we're getting scaled back, the need is still growing. So we acquired Covey Cottages, which was under the California Veterans Assistance Foundation. They're now the CK Veterans and Supportive Services, so we're opening a tiny home project, um, and a lot of new projects coming in the coming years, actually.

You mentioned that, uh, you just recently learned that you've got it for another year, as far as the state funding goes. I would imagine the plans are already underway for the year after that. And what is that like?

So we're already planning, we're already looking at, you know, scheduling. You know who is a partner who's a commodity location those are your churches, your colleges, you name it, wherever there's food, the majority of it's coming from us, so we're kind of looking at that we're game planning how we're gonna advocate next year again, uh, to secure that funding, you know, working with our state agency, the California Association of Food Banks, other local, you know, legislative officials, -- and just kind of amplifying the -- need.

Alright, best of luck to you, Savannah.

