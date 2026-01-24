CAPK Head Start Event Brings Dads Together

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It was a day of connection in Bakersfield as fathers and father figures came together to learn about the importance of family connection.

As many already know, being a dad isn't easy. That's where events such as CAPK's Head Start 3rd Annual Fatherhood Conference, come in.

Bringing local fathers and father figures together for a day focused on family, connection, and support.

A total of 217 registered for the event.

Attendees had the chance to meet other dads, take part in breakout sessions, and access resources through local vendors designed to help strengthen families and communities.

Attendees also received giveaways and a complimentary lunch, creating a welcoming space to learn, network, and celebrate the important role fathers play in family life.

Organizers say the conference may be one day, but resources for families are available all year. For more information, click here.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

