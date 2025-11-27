CAPK opens up their arms for community members during the holiday season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With Thanksgiving just hours away, heartbreaking lines for food keep growing as neighbors wait for help. CAPK has distributed close to [insert pounds] of food — a vital lifeline for many — but volunteers say the demand is soaring and the work is far from over.

Hours before the food distribution was to start, long lines of cars were already there. More than 200 families came to receive a food box from the Community Action Partnership of Kern.

Luis Gamez Community Member said "I'm happy because the organization opens their arms to everybody in the community. This is so beautiful because of your heart you make time to give something to everybody."

Organizers at CAPK tell me they know times are hard for many families, and residents shouldn't feel ashamed to ask for help.

Kelly Lowery CAPK Food Bank Administrator said "Here in Kern County there are over 100,00 families that are enrolled in CalFresh or SNAP. What we are seeing is increased need for our services both through the Government shutdown and the days and weeks following."

Other organizations, like Accelerated Urgent Care, came out to donate food to families for the holidays.

Hannah Blalock Accelerated Urgent Care said "It feels amazing, I'm so happy to be in this position with my company to donate to those in need."

Organizers at CAPK tell me on an average they serve close to 50,000 families and distribute close to 2 million pounds of food a month.

Kelly Lowery CAPK Food Bank Administrator said "One of things about being the main food bank of Kern County is that we have relationships and supply chains that enable us to continue to have resources flowing into our county to meet the growing demand. Because of that I have no reservation around the fact that we are going to be able to show up for families not just this holiday season but all year long."

Anselmo Puentes Community Member said "Bakersfield to me has been a very generous place to live, there is so much help here that is available. There are so many people in need, with the lack of work going on. I think these distributions are the greatest thing to have in our community."

CAPK will be continuing their distributions for the rest of the year to keep the community fed. They ask if you would like to help or donate to text "FEEDKERN" at 50155.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

