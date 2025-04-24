CAPK relaunches Feed Kern Now campaign to tackle food insecurity in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — CAPK relaunches the Feed Kern Now campaign to combat food insecurity in Kern County.



The initiative responds to budget cuts affecting food resources, inviting community donations and volunteers.

117,000 individuals in Kern County are currently facing food insecurity.

Local non-profits rely on CAPK's food bank resources, which are currently running low.

Community support is crucial for sustaining food assistance programs and helping those in need.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

CAPK relaunches Feed Kern Now campaign. Carlos Baldovinos, Executive Director of Mission Kern County, states that the organization is one of the 150 CAPK partners that rely on the resources the food bank has to offer.

Baldovinos mentions, "If you were to come here six months ago, 8 months ago this would've been a lot of food, but you're seeing right now here are barren shelves and that's not a good thing because these boxes, these shelves equals the food that helps our community in the correct way."

So CAPK is relaunching an initiative to fight food insecurity in Kern County. They call it, "Feed Kern Now."

Catherine Anspach, CAPK Director of Development, adds, "When we don't have the funding here when we don't have the support here we can't help our agencies out there."

This project, in response to the Cal Foods and USDA budget cuts, is giving an invitation to the community to donate, volunteer, and help with food drives as 117,000 individuals in Kern County deal with food insecurity.

CAPK's Kelly Lowery explains, "What this campaign is going to do is allow us to continue to provide food resources to our agency partners who are doing this work every single day."

Non-profits like Baldovinos are seeing the impacts as he feeds 50,000 people in the community through his non-profit and will have to make his own cuts to those he serves. He is in favor of the new initiative wanting the community's support.

Baldovinos states, "We need their support we need people to support them because they are a key vital part of what happens in this community to serve the less fortunate.

