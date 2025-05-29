Caps and gowns take over Bakersfield as graduation season continues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Graduation season is underway in Bakersfield. Caps and gowns are visible all around town as students celebrate this major milestone.



Six local high schools held graduation ceremonies on Wednesday, including West High and Stockdale High at Dignity Health Arena.

More graduation ceremonies are scheduled for Thursday, May 29.

I’m bringing you a look at some of the many ceremonies happening right here in Bakersfield.

“I’m excited to you know to walk the stage, see my family with all my peers here,” said Andres Ramirez. Ramirez, a West High School graduate, was one of many seniors who walked the stage Wednesday evening.

“12 years prepared me so much to get into college, and I can’t wait cause it’s something I want to learn and focus on,” Ramirez said. Six high schools held graduation ceremonies across town. I stopped by two held at the Dignity Health Arena, West High and Stockdale High, where I spoke with Isaac Piñon.

“I think it’s a pretty exciting milestones, especially for me. I have cancer in the first part of my life getting to this point you know wasn’t as expected,” said Piñon.

He shared that he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at a young age and overcame it, making moments like graduation all the more meaningful.

“I had a cancer in my spine, that got increasingly big overtime, and eventually ruptured my spine, which led me paralyzed for a good part of my life,” he said.

Another Stockdale graduate, Nicholas Faucette, spoke about what he achieved over his four years in high school.

“and this is for black student union because I’m black and proud and I’m in the black student union helping my fellow African American people,” said Faucette.

He added that the Class of 2025 should be proud of their journey no matter their background.

“it was hard work it was a long 12 years so I did it and I’m here so like, props to me props to my friends because we did it we done,” Faucette said.

And the celebrations aren’t over yet more graduations are set for Thursday, May 29.

