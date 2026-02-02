Car break-ins at popular Wind Wolves Preserve hiking destination surprise Kern County visitors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Car break-ins at a popular Kern County hiking destination have surprised visitors who consider the remote location a safe haven from city crime.

Wind Wolves Preserve, located about 30 miles south of Bakersfield, has experienced two reported car break-ins in recent weeks, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

The first car break-in happened on Sunday, January 25 at 4 p.m., with items stolen from the vehicle. The second break-in was reported on Wednesday, January 28 at 6 p.m.

Jake Maas, a hiker at the preserve, expressed surprise at the incidents.

"I mean, it's kind of out here. I don't know who would come out to a hiking area to steal stuff, but you never know, I guess," Maas said. "It's hard to believe that people are breaking in out here."

Maas said he plans on taking extra precaution the next time he goes hiking, though he still feels safe on the trails.

"Everyone was very friendly on the trail. Everyone was super nice. Everyone's handing out dog treats out there, so definitely feel safe out here," Maas said.

Chris Romo, who enjoys hiking at Wind Wolves Preserve with his family, said he never thought this would happen at the location.

"Surprised it's here. I thought that if anything, this would be like one of the safer places to come to. Considering the people here aren't really here for that, so it should be something that would be better protected," Romo said.

After hearing about the break-ins, Romo hopes something can be done to keep the area safe.

"Maybe they should look into having some type of a security booth or something around the area where most of the cars parked, that'd be a good idea," Romo said.

Wind Wolves Preserve declined to provide an interview regarding the incidents.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

