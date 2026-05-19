Car insurance rates continue to rise, leaving drivers frustrated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Renee Skinner, a Bakersfield resident, said rising insurance costs forced her to change the way she commutes.

She now relies primarily on Uber to get to work in an effort to reduce expenses.

“It offset my costs a lot, going from $1,500 a year to $400,” Skinner said. “That’s the measure I took because insurance rates are going up exponentially.”

Janice Ruiz, spokesperson for the Insurance Information Institute, said rate increases vary from driver to driver.

“We’re seeing some people’s insurance go up, some staying the same, and some actually getting decreases,” Ruiz said.

Insurance companies consider several factors when determining premiums, including driving history, years of driving experience, annual mileage and the make and model of a vehicle.

Rising costs for repairs and replacement parts have also contributed to higher rates.

Ruiz encouraged drivers to compare policies and speak with their insurance providers about available discounts.

“What I suggest to people is that they shop and compare,” Ruiz said. “Talk to your insurance agent and make sure you’re getting all the discounts you’re eligible for.”

She added that bundling homeowners and auto insurance policies through the same provider may help lower costs.

Ruiz said inflation has been a major factor behind recent increases in auto insurance rates nationwide.

“The cost of repairs and the cost of labor have all gone up in the U.S.,” Ruiz said.

Skinner said she is now concerned that rising gas prices could also increase Uber fares, making her commute even more difficult.

“It was the best for me for four years, but because of the cost of gas prices going up, I’m having to look if I can carpool with some of my friends or look for alternative methods,” she said.

Experts recommend drivers regularly review their coverage, compare rates and ask insurers about discounts to help manage rising insurance costs.

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