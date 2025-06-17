''Cataract House'' Brings Forgotten Freedom Fighters to the Stage for Juneteenth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Empty Space Theater hosts a play for Juneteenth called 'The Cataract House'.

The story highlights the heroic actions of John Morrison in guiding enslaved people to freedom.

Director Avery Gibson emphasizes the importance of portraying the pain and triumphs of ancestors.

The Cataract House, a Black-owned hotel, served as a crucial hub for freedom seekers.

In a time when freedom was only a distant dream for many, one courageous figure defied the odds—helping usher enslaved people to safety across the border to Canada. "The Cataract House" finally tells his story.

Inside the Empty Space Theatre, chairs are set, actors are rehearsing, and a powerful story is coming to life—one that shines light on a forgotten hero in American history.

Director and actor Avery Gibson takes the stage as Nancy Berry, a woman who escaped slavery with the help of free Black men working at the historic Cataract House.

Gibson says in the spoltight, "It may look like that, but you, Samuel, are the free one."

Gibson, says this role is more than just acting—it's about embodying the pain, resilience, and triumphs of her ancestors.

"Having the mindset that this is reality—this is what African Americans went through—how can I tell it in a way that makes my ancestors proud."

One of those real-life heroes is John Morrison, who is portrayed by Tyler Vernon.

Vernon explains,"There's a saying: 'not all heroes wear capes.' And I think that's exactly what describes Johnny Morris—not only a leader and a father figure, but a revolutionary man."

Morrison led an Underground Railroad route from the luxurious, Black-owned Cataract House Hotel in Niagara Falls—secretly guiding enslaved people across the border to freedom in Canada. At the time, this was nothing short of extraordinary.

Vernon continues in character, "Just when I think I've helped one person get back to their own, I meet another who's been left behind."

Because the hotel was Black-owned and didn't track guests, it became a quiet yet powerful hub for freedom seekers.

"John's name traveled—people whispered, 'there's a man who can help you… a place where you can escape.'"

And Gibson hopes more stories like this one are told—and remembered.

Gibson shares, "We have so many stories. We just need the space and the platform to share them."

All are welcome to experience The Cataract House and learn about this hidden chapter of history this Juneteenth at 8 p.m. For more you can click here information on times and tickets.

