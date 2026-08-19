Catholic churches in Kern County may lose millions of local funds to pay Fresno Diocese bankruptcy settlement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Members of the Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in the Fresno diocese learned over the weekend that money they contributed for a new church building will instead be used in an ongoing bankruptcy settlement.

The fallout stems from a July 2025 bankruptcy filing by the Catholic Diocese of Fresno in response to a surge of sexual abuse claims. The resulting settlement will require the diocese to liquidate assets like unused property and use money on hand to pay victims who were sexually abused by clergy.

During a Sunday Mass livestreamed on Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church's YouTube page, Monsignor Perry Kavookjian told parishioners that despite money contributed by them being earmarked by the church for a separate fund to help pay for a new building, the diocese placed it into a general fund account that lawyers for the victims argue is fair game.

"When the diocese first filed for bankruptcy, we were assured that parish monies would remain untouched, especially those funds earmarked for our building project. Last month, all the clergy met with our attorneys who told us that parish funds on deposit with the diocese were not protected," said Kavookjian.

23ABC attempted to reach Kavookjian via email for comment Tuesday. Staff with the church said he is out of the office and directed questions to the Diocese of Fresno.

Kavookjian said on Sunday he is sympathetic to the victims but frustrated by an outcome that will affect his church to the tune of over $9 million, as well as many other churches in the area, including Our Lady of Guadalupe.

"This news has been a source of great distress among our pastors. I've spoken with several of them already here in Bakersfield who are at a loss to understand how money donated by their parishioners can simply be taken from them. Among these parishes are poorer parishes such as Our Lady [of] Guadalupe, which has been raising funds for years in order to build a new church."

Kavookjian added that those who donated money for the building fund in August can receive their money back. In the meantime, the church will suspend its campaign to save for a new building but will continue to accept collections for general operating purposes.

23ABC reached out to the Catholic Diocese of Fresno for comment. A spokesperson for the diocese said they do not comment on pending litigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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