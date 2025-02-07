The cats of CALM Zoo made their debut, choosing this years winner for the biggest football of the year. Normally led by Cinnamon the bear, who is currently still hibernating.

This year, the mountain lions and the bobcats analyzed both teams and pondered which is the better team.

It took all about five minutes to get the results everyone has been waiting for, but and the tension was high.

Ultimately, all cats are rooting for the Eagles.



Will it be the Kansas City chiefs or the Philadelphia eagles?

After a shocking twist of events of who will it be, the cats of CALM zoo made their decision.

Which team is going to win the Super Bowl on Sunday? To get the best clue, some animal friends at the CALM Museum gave it their best shot.

It took all about five minutes to get the results everyone has been waiting for, but and the tension was high. But ultimately, both choosing the Eagles.

"Rufus, one of our bob cats I guess has predicted correctly three years in a row and so they predicted the eagles, let's see if he's good for the fourth year,” said community engagement facilitator for CALM Zoo Elizabeth Graff.

According to Graff, the annual tradition is normally completed by Cinnamon, one of the black bears at CALM who has an 85% accuracy rate.

It's reported that Cinnamon also has an impressive passing record.

However Graff says, Cinnamon is too busy with his hibernation schedule, yet the hopes are high for the cats of CALM Zoo.

The big game takes place this Sunday February 9, only then will we see just how accurate these fury friends are.

