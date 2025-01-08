CAUGHT: Suspect trying to break into the Portrait of a Warrior gallery arrested

Suspect in attempted break-in at Portrait of a Warrior gallery in court

Hillary Battisti pleaded not guilty to attempted burglary and vandalism charges

Private security and BPD responded to the alarm minutes after it was reported

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In court on Tuesday, Hillary Battisti has been formally charged with attempted burglary and vandalism at the Portrait of a Warrior gallery downtown.

A silent alarm was activated early Friday morning, as Battisti reportedly used what looked like a bicycle kickstand to try and break the lock on the front doors.

She's also accused of shattering the glass of another door. M&S private security was first to arrive, with Bakersfield police pulling up moments later, scaring her away.

The gallery is considered sacred ground by our military neighbors. It was dedicated in 2018, in honor of the 27 local military members who died while serving since 9/11. It sits under the watchful eye of Lady Liberty right across the street. But thanks to the alarm, security, the BPD, and a volunteer, Battisti was arrested later in the day on January 3rd.

"It was heartbreaking when I first heard, wondering if anything was destroyed," said Sandi Jantz, the deputy executive director of the Gallery.

She said the portraits and other items inside the gallery are priceless.

"If they knew what they were doing, and planned to do anything, it would have been so wrong, almost unforgivable," said Jantz as she became emotional.

"This is a memorial, there is no cash, no computers, no golden trophies, why break in here?" said William Potter, a board member who represents the owner of the building and several others in the downtown Bakersfield area.

He said he's frustrated with the crime and what appears to be a lack of action.

"As we're standing here talking, a guy is laying on the sidewalk 50 yards away," said Potter, "I'm a Christian man and it's hard to see someone not getting help. I'm not blaming the City, the BPD, or the Sheriffs, it's not their fault, it's Sacramento."

Police said the suspect, identified as Hillary Battisti, broke the glass door next to the gallery, which leads to the 2nd floor which has been vacant for years.

"Although it's prominent, it is getting better," said Officer Mike Broida with the BPD's Street Impact Team.

He said his unit is making progress downtown and in Old Town Kern. But without more space at Lerdo Jail, some of these people will continue to be a problem.

"We deal with the same people, we come out to arrest them, and you see how defeating it is to see them back out on the streets the next day," said Broida.

He said the addition of private security, like M&S, has played a big role in assisting the Impact Team in finding these criminals and despite the constant repairs, he believes it's going to get better.

"It's frustrating on all ends, with a lot of moving parts," said Broida, "we're hoping it improves in the near future."

The suspect, Hillary Battisti did not gain access inside the gallery and no damage was done to anything inside.

She is scheduled to be back in court on January 16th.

