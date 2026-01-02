CBCC continues 26-year tradition of New Year care packages, meal for Bakersfield's unhoused

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The giving spirit has spilled over into the new year at CBCC, where the health center continues its annual tradition of feeding the unhoused and providing them with warm clothes to start 2026.

"What we felt was that during new year, when it's cold, people have limited resources. There are so many people out there who just cannot start the new year with a good, good start, in a way," Dr. Ravi Patel said.

For 26 years, Patel, the medical director at CBCC, and his staff have been taking the start of their new year to give back to the unhoused population in Bakersfield.

"We make sure that they get this hoodie, which is pretty essential for the winter weather," Patel said, showcasing what is in each care package.

In the care packages, CBCC staff loaded a jacket, gloves, socks, and toiletrie,s which will be sent out to more than 950 unhoused youth and adults at the Bakersfield Rescue Mission, Open Door Network, Brundage Lane Navigation Center, and the Dream Center of Kern County.

Though the tradition looks a little different now than it did over two decades ago.

"In the past, what we used to do was arrange for a bus to pick people up. Some would come. Some would not come, for a variety of reasons. This is going to where they are and then delivering it to them. So that works out a lot better," Patel said.

As we enter the new year, Patel says he hopes his and his staff's gesture serves as a guide for residents in 2026.

"There is a very old ancient Indian saying, and that saying goes like this: the whole world is my family. It's a beautiful saying, because the moment you think of the whole world as your family, you start thinking about: how can I help others?" Patel said.

The donation drive started with care packages and meals being delivered early Friday morning.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

