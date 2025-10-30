CBCC introduces new DNA technology to figure out how you can live a healthier lifestyle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Naturopathic DNA Testing accumulates all the issues your body is experiencing, & figures out ways to fix them. The CBCC is now offering this test so community members can live a healthier lifestyle.

The Comprehensive Blood& Cancer Center also known as the CBCC prides themselves on being that one stop shop for your health needs. They want to introduce the community to a new way of finding the root of the problem with their new naturopathic DNA testing technology.

Naturopathic DNA testing is the use of genetic tests to analyze a patient's unique genetic variations and create highly personalized health, diet, and lifestyle plans aimed at disease prevention and optimizing wellness.This testing allows patients to see firsthand what is wrong with their health. Breaking down step-by-step on what needs to be fixed, what isn't working for your body, and what can be added to benefit you in the long run.

Kalyan Gaddam Director of Integrative Oncology & Rehabilitation Center said "The best way I can describe it is like software in your computer. It helps you run things smoothly to get a better outcome. This is the software you are born with, we are trying to make changes to help you live a better lifestyle."

Dr. Gaddam tells me the test can help you figure out a healthier diet. If you have tried to use other methods before and have no results, he said it might be because you aren't eating enough of something.

"It also looks at your fat genes which is your hunger genes, to show you what you are prone to or what is making you reach for that food. It could also be a stress response is it long or short term stress affecting your metabolic gene." said Gaddam

The test is very simple you come in for a consultation and the doctor uses a mouth swab to gather your DNA and then you are set. After results return from the lab a full list of what's wrong and what's good for your body will appear with ways to fix or strengthen the issue.

"So for example in my test, my stress genes were so upper regulated that it was turning off my good metabolic genes. Even though my metabolic genes were good due to my stress response they were not working. Unless I work on the stress response most of my metabolic genes won't fully function. That was something very insightful for me." said Gaddam

This machine is available to all community members regardless if you are a patient or not. Reach out to the CBCC with the number on your screen to schedule an appointment.

