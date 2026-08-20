CDC says COVID infections are growing in all 50 states, but local ER doctor says there's no reason to panic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The CDC's latest data show COVID infections are trending up across the country, including in California. But a local emergency room doctor says he hasn't yet seen a large increase in COVID patients in Kern County.

Dr. Willie Franklin, with Adventist Health, says the reports of growing cases aren't necessarily cause for concern.

"Typically we've just been seeing it more in the fall and winter months, but for it to come around in late summer, I just think that that's part and parcel with how these things work. There is so much randomness to them," Franklin said.

Franklin says COVID can move quickly from areas with low infection levels into communities where it hasn't been as active. While the CDC says the trend is up, COVID is responsible for just 0.3% of emergency department visits nationwide — a level the CDC classifies as very low.

"For right now I think it's going to be pretty mild; it's been mild, and I see no indications of otherwise, but that could change in five minutes," Franklin said.

He says people who are sick, or who are around people more vulnerable to severe illness, can take simple steps to limit the spread.

"Wearing the mask dramatically reduces the chances that one of those virus particles is going to get into your body. And reducing the number of virus particles that can get into your body reduces your chances of being infected," Franklin said.

Kern Public Health also says an increase in COVID activity is not unusual for late summer and can be influenced by things like travel and gatherings. Officials recommend staying up to date on recommended COVID vaccinations and staying home when sick, especially for people at higher risk.

Franklin says people with mild cold-like symptoms can often recover at home with rest, hydration and over-the-counter medications, which can also help avoid exposing more vulnerable people in the ER.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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