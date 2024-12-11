Celebrating 100 Years: Winifred White’s Legacy in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Winifred White, a long-time resident of Bakersfield, marks her centennial birthday with a grand celebration.



Winifred White celebrates her 100th birthday on December 10 at Stockdale Country Club.

Winifred has a rich history in Bakersfield and Kern County.

Her autobiography details her life growing up in the area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Making it to 100 calls for having a big celebration and one local is celebrating her birthday and shares about the hundred years in between.

Winifred White's legacy is full of Kern County history. She was born in Bakersfield at Mercy Hospital on December 10th, 1924. She went to Kern County Union High School, which is now Bakersfield High School, as it was the only high school in Bakersfield at the time. She then went to Lufkin's Business College, and in 1947, she and her then-husband started their crop dusting business in Buttonwillow.

"I had a great life. I had the best life that a person could have, and I don’t know if younger generations get to have and do all of the things I’ve had and did." Winifred said.

Winifred had five generations at her birthday party, each telling me how much they admired and appreciated Winifred.

Deene Souza, is Winifred's granddaughter and she says, "I think it's remarkable that she's here. She's seen so much happen in the last 100 years."

Winifred tells me that Bakersfield has grown so much within the last century. "It used to be I could never go downtown and go shopping downtown without seeing people I knew, and now, of course, you go downtown you don’t know those strangers." She said.

Winifred says even though Bakersfield has changed and grown over the last 100 years, the only thing that hasn’t changed is her love for her family and friends. Winifred says she hopes the upcoming generations can be as fortunate as she’s been and live life to the fullest.

