Celebrating Black History with Jovon Dangerfield: A Conversation on Music, Empowerment, and Change

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Local leader Jovon Dangerfield urges us to carry the themes of Black history and culture into every month, using art and music to inspire future generations.



Jovon Dangerfield discusses the significance of honoring African American achievements and contributions during February, while emphasizing the need for year-round focus on culture and empowerment.

Dangerfield’s latest album, Inspire , reflects his personal journey of growth, vulnerability, and self-reflection. It’s a call for listeners to confront their struggles and continue pushing forward.

, reflects his personal journey of growth, vulnerability, and self-reflection. It’s a call for listeners to confront their struggles and continue pushing forward. Dangerfield stresses the role of art, culture, and media in inspiring minorities to come together, share stories, and drive social change.

February is a month dedicated to honoring the achievements and contributions of African Americans throughout history. As part of this celebration, I had the opportunity to speak with Jovon Dangerfield, an artist who is using his music and platform to inspire change and empower the next generation. We discussed his latest album, Inspire, and how music, for him, is more than just sound, it's a movement that calls for deeper conversations and community action.

“Let’s take this into more months to theme it around Black history, where our culture and outreach kind of intersect,” says Jovon Dangerfield.

Music is a vehicle for cultural connection and collective action, and Dangerfield is using it to spark critical conversations. Beyond his artistic work, he's also deeply involved in his community, particularly through his role in Transitional Youth Mobilizing for Change, an initiative dedicated to empowering young people. For Dangerfield, the goal is to push forward for the future.

“It’s time for new ideas, it’s time for fresh perspectives, it’s time to raise up some young cats,” he says, emphasizing the importance of fostering the next wave of thinkers, creators, and leaders.

He also hopes to inspire young people to think differently.

“What can we create in art, in culture, in media, to go forward for all minorities, and inspire each other?” Dangerfield continues.

The conversation then shifts to his latest album, Inspire, which he released earlier this year. The album holds personal significance for Dangerfield, as it reflects his own growth and the challenges he's faced along the way. For him, the music is not just about celebrating success, but also about being real with his vulnerabilities.

“On this album, I’m really talking about how hard it is to grow and to fight through chance, how weak I am sometimes, and how dumb I am sometimes, and I think people have resonated with that,” he says. His honesty has struck a chord with listeners, allowing them to connect with the raw, human side of his journey.

Throughout the month, Dangerfield will be performing at multiple events, sharing the music from Inspire, and most importantly, celebrating the significance of Black History Month. But more than just providing entertainment, his goal is to inspire action. He hopes that his work encourages others not only to appreciate the present but also to look inward and recognize their own potential for greatness.

“We are gonna go absolutely crazy this month, and hopefully inspire people to not just watch us but to look in the mirror and say, ‘I can paint, I can speak, I can admin, I can do all these things and get after it,’” Dangerfield continues, reinforcing the message of self-empowerment.

Jovon Dangerfield’s next event will be at The 3rd Annual Black Healing Summit on February 8th at the Kern County Fairgrounds from 11 AM to 3 PM. It's an opportunity to connect, reflect, and continue the important work of honoring Black history while looking toward the future.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

