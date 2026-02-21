Centennial H.S Choir is gearing up to showcase their talents at Carnegie Hall

The Centennial Singing Hawks are soaring to Carnegie Hall this April delivering a slice of Bakersfield's heart and harmony straight to the Big Apple. After years of dedication, these gifted students are ready to unleash their talent on one of the world's most iconic stages.

The Centennial Singing Hawks aren't just headed to Carnegie Hall, they've earned a coveted spotlight performance. Delivering a solo piece on one of the most prestigious stages in the nation. Joining talented choirs from across America, these Bakersfield students will stand center stage, showcasing their voices and putting our community in the national spotlight.

Patrick Burzlaff, Choir Director at Centennial High School, said, "The opportunity is amazing, these kids are special a lot of them I have known for a while, watching them grow since junior high. We have a really fine knit group of singers. I'm super proud of them for taking on a huge challenge in having a spotlight at Carnegie is a really big deal."

Grant Scott sings bass in the choir. He tells me Mr. Burzlaff has motivated him to pursue singing. He later mentions that this class has lifted a significant amount of stress from his life.

"When I participated in bass choir my freshman year, it was probably the most fun I've had at school. Mr. Burzlaff is a great guy, funny, understanding, good role model, and great male figure to have in your life." said Scott "As a guy in the choir, he has gained a lot of respect from me. I truly look up to how he carries himself and how he treats others."

These students have worked tirelessly, perfecting their craft. Making sure they are ready for that big moment, to showcase their talents and Bakersfield.

Rudi Gutierrez Soprano II Centennial Choir said "For our spotlight performance we have three songs that we are performing. We are getting together our choreography, and fine tuning our craft making sure it's amazing. We are also performing 'The Rose That Bares Jesu'. We have performed this one at a few festivals in the past but we are perfecting it for New York!"

The school is inviting community members to support these students at their NYC gala they plan to host on February 28. This gala will help fund their trip to New York.

For more information about their events and how to support the choir please visit:

www.singinghawks.org

