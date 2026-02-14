Centennial High wins first place in the statewide Virtual Enterprise Conference

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Centennial High School claimed first place at the statewide Virtual Enterprise Conference held in Bakersfield, earning top honors for its student ran company, "Chameleon."

The competition brings together student entrepreneurs from across California, challenging them to develop, pitch, and manage simulated businesses under real-world standards.

Centennial rose above the competition with a business model focused on bringing awareness for endangered wildlife through an immersive virtual platform designed to educate audiences around the world. But for the students behind "Chameleon," the experience goes far beyond competition.

“This class does require us to work under pressure, especially because of all the deadlines,” said student Mia Steuebbe. “Something this class has taught me while working under pressure is to stay calm and breathe. Focus on the people around you and making sure you rely on them and they rely on you.”

Virtual Enterprise gives students hands-on experience in entrepreneurship by establishing and operating departments such as Administration, Accounting, Finance, Sales, Marketing, Human Resources, and Information Technology. Teams are evaluated using industry standards, mirroring the expectations of real-world businesses.

“Being personable is a skill that I’ve learned quite heavily in this class,” said Isabella Bayley. “Not only that, but how to multitask and plan out what you want to do and how you’re going to do it. All these skills are really important for the future.”

Behind the team’s success is months of preparation and guidance from their teacher, Jacilyn Elliott.

“They’ve been working hard on this for months,” Elliott said. “I was incredibly proud of them. It was not an easy feat to get first place at state. It’s such an accomplishment and truly a testament to these students and their hard work. Everybody in the class worked hard to represent the company as a whole.”

With a state championship now under their belt, Centennial’s Virtual Enterprise team has proven that innovation, teamwork, and determination can turn a classroom project into a gold-winning enterprise.

The Virtual Enterprise National Competition will take place April 21–23 in New York. Live updates will be available on the Virtual Enterprise International website.

