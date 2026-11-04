Central Valley Republican weighs in on what election results could mean for Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As Democrats make gains in this year's election, some Republicans are looking at what the results could mean for the country and the Central Valley.

Madeline Abernathy, the Central Valley chair for Young Republicans, says economic concerns and voters' frustration with the Trump administration may be contributing to a shift toward Democrats.

With Democrats also appearing poised to take control of the U.S. House, Abernathy says she is concerned about what that could mean for President Trump's agenda over the next two years. Still, she believes voters may begin to see more of the administration's economic policies take effect during that time.

Closer to home, Democrat Randy Villegas is projected to unseat Republican incumbent David Valadao in California's 22nd Congressional District.

Abernathy believes the congressional maps approved through Proposition 50 played a major role in Villegas' projected victory. She also questions whether Villegas will represent Kern County's interests in the same way she believes Valadao has.

"As Villegas says, he claims he's a school board member; I don't really see how that adds up, but as far as a Democrat goes, we'll have a representation that doesn't really add up to Kern County," Abernathy said.

She also raised concerns about how Villegas' policy priorities could affect local taxpayers and industries.

"If Villegas' agenda comes true, if he continues to say that they're going to have more affordable housing or more affordable healthcare for folks, it's going to be hard for voters; we're going to have to pay more taxes," Abernathy said.

Abernathy says she will be watching how a potential change in representation affects jobs and industries important to Kern County.

Vote counting was still underway following Election Day.

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