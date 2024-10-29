Centre for Neuro Skills emphasizes importance of addressing substance misuse in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — David Harrington, CEO of Centre for Neuro Skills, discusses the need for specialized treatment for brain injury patients with substance misuse issues during National Substance Abuse Prevention Month.



October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month.

Centre for Neuro Skills focuses on rehabilitation for individuals with brain injuries and substance misuse.

David Harrington, CEO of Centre for Neuro Skills, highlights the critical intersection between substance abuse and brain injury.

Only 10% of the 2.7 million people in California with substance misuse issues seek help.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Broadcast transcript:

One local rehabilitation center has a vision to teach skills to individuals with brain injuries. That includes individuals who suffer from substance misuse.

Centre for Neuro Skills is a post-acute neuro trauma rehabilitation facility. At the facility, they treat patients who have gone through different types of brain injuries. As October marks national drug abuse prevention and awareness month, the Centre for Neuro Skills wants to remind the community of the importance of addressing drug misuse.

David Harrington is the President and CEO of Centre for Neuro Skills, and he says, "There are 2.7 million people in California who have substance misuse issues, and only 10% of the people actually seek help."

Harrington says, 30 to 40% of people have a history of substance misuse prior to their injury. Harrington says 50% of people go back to misusing substances after they receive treatment. "That intersection between substance abuse and brain injury and rehabilitation is absolutely critical, and there is a void when people have both problems."

Harrington says, that you need a specialized clinic to treat both of these together, and the Centre for Neuro Skills can supply those services and resources. "A person with a traumatic or acquired brain injury would get the traditional physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, medical support, education therapy, but also counseling." He said.

The Centre for Neuro Skills wants the community to know that when abusing substances, you aren't only impairing your brain but also affecting other health systems in your body.

For more information on the Centre for Neuro Skills, you can call (661)872-3408.

Centre for Neuro Skills website

