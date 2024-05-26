Ceremonies across Kern County pay tribute to fallen military heroes

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Events were held across the county, drawing residents together to pay tribute to fallen soldiers with heartfelt tributes and flag-raising ceremonies.



Kern County marked Memorial Day with several ceremonies honoring the men and women who served and sacrificed in uniform.

At the Bakersfield National Cemetery, the community gathered to honor those buried there.

At The Park at River Walk, South High School's Junior ROTC participated in a moving flag-raising ceremony.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a chance for all Americans, during the Memorial Day weekend, to remember the sacrifice of so many, in support of this country. What started as a small ceremony in 1861, Memorial Day was finally recognized as a national holiday more than 100 years later in 1971. Today, ceremonies take place over several days.

“A lot of people think it on Memorial Day it's the kickoff to the barbecues the kick off the summer, but they need to remember it’s about honor and respecting those that gave the ultimate sacrifice,” says Cindy Van Bibber.

Cindy Van Bibber from the Bakersfield National Cemetery said there was a great turnout for the ceremony, thanks to the strong support from residents near and far.

As an army veteran, Van Bibber emphasized the importance of remembering all who served, not just those who died in battle, but all who wore the uniform and sacrificed for our country.

“We are so grateful that we have the support of the community here in Bakersfield to help us honor remember and continue to do that for ages to come,” continues Van Bibber.

I spoke with Maryam Barajas, captain of South High School's junior ROTC, who shared that the JROTC often participates in events like these to support other military branches. This time, they were at the Thousand Flags event at The Park at River Walk in Bakersfield for the opening of the flag-raising ceremony.

“I believe it’s an honor to raise the flag to even just take a moment of silence. Just remember all the bravery that they had for people like us just to leave our everyday lives, and do what we would like to do” says Barajas.

Barajas added that the JROCT would return to The Park at River Walk later to lower the flag and observe another moment of silence.

On Monday, the Historic Union cemetery will host a ceremony at 9 a.m. to begin the day, with the 1,000 flags display closing out its salute later that afternoon.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

