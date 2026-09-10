Cesar Chavez legacy faces scrutiny following new lawsuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cesar Chavez’s name has already sparked controversy here in Kern County following sexual assault allegations made earlier this year. Now, a new lawsuit is bringing those allegations back into the spotlight.

“The lawsuit alleges that our client was raped by Cesar Chavez and he took advantage of her position within the organization. It was her birthday,” said civil rights attorney James DeSimone.

The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, claims she was a dedicated volunteer in the farm worker movement at the time of the alleged assault.

In a lawsuit filed in Kern County Superior Court on September first, Jane Doe alleges that the late labor leader raped her at a party in 1973 at the United Farm Workers Union headquarters in Keene and subjected her to another sexual assault in or around 1976-1977.

The lawsuit names the Cesar Chavez Foundation and United Farmworkers Foundation as defendants, accusing insiders within these organizations of turning a blind eye to mounting evidence of sexual abuse and harassment, while failing to take decisive action.

“These organizations, who have known about these allegations for decades as well, now have to answer in court for what has occurred in the past,” said DeSimone.

This is the first lawsuit against Chavez and allied groups since an explosive investigation in the New York Times revealed that several other women and minors claimed to also having been sexually assaulted by Chavez.

One of his key accusers is Dolores Huerta, the co-founder of the United Farm Workers.

The complaint also exposes a cover-up within UFW leadership, alleging they deliberately concealed complaints and evidence. It states, “After having received actual and/or constructive notice such as allegations, defendants failed to take actions to protect others from similar behaviors, including plaintiff.”

The legal action seeks justice through monetary damages for Jane Doe’s suffering, including lost earnings and punitive damages designed to hold these institutions accountable.

23ABC reached out to both the UFW Foundation and Cesar Chavez Foundation for comment. While we have yet to receive a response from the UFW Foundation by news time, the Cesar Chavez Foundation confirms they are aware of the lawsuit and are actively reviewing the case with their legal counsel.

The lawsuit is expected to take months, if not years, to play out in court.

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