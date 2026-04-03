Cesar Chavez mural seen being removed after recent vandalism

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Onlookers in Downtown Bakersfield witnessed the Cesar Chavez Mural being removed Friday morning after being defaced earlier in the week.

The mural at the northeast corner of 18th and L streets in Downtown Bakersfield read "believe survivors" in gold spray paint across the nose of Chavez.

This comes after multiple allegations of Chavez sexually assaulting young girls and Dolores Huerta during the pivotal times of the farmworker labor movement, which birthed the UFW.

It is unclear when the vandalism to the mural occurred.

23ABC has reached out to the Bakersfield Police Department for more details and if a report has been filed.

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