Change Community Church gives back to the youth of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Change Community Church held a city wide workshop for the youth of Bakersfield, at Mill Creek. They showed them a hand full of careers that they could work toward after high school.



Event for youth members of Bakersfield. (Ages 6-18)

Had careers from teaching, piloting, authors, writers, and activist.

Taught them about jobs that aren't popularized while their young, so they can get a early start at the career field.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Change community church had a city wide youth workshop at Mill Creek Christian church. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. This event showed many youth members about multiple careers they can go into after high school.

Choosing a career path can be a difficult decision if you don't know what's out there, and what's offered to you. Students constantly leave school and feel lost in the work force.

Dr. Gregory Tatum says "Brick layers, mechanics, plumbers, all these type of artisan jobs are slowly going away. Skill set jobs that are getting replaced by coding. We want our kids to understand you can still do those things in the past but innovate it. Young people now are making so much money on the internet leaning to do their own program."

Organizers tell me that its important to start the kids young, because sometimes they don't find out about these opportunities until they are adults. "We got young people as young as 6,7 years old and that's their most impressionable years." said Tatum.

"Were bringing our youth and exposing them to engineering to entertainment organizations. Through other cultures, to being a writer. To be a community activist, you know fighting for your community. To learn about science to learn about math all these things that build our future. The youth is our future." said Emprezz Nontzikelelo

The organization invited entrepreneurs, writers, artists, activists, aerospace scientist and more to speak with the youth.

Troy Hightower said "I learned to fly when I was in high school, one of the best things I've ever done. I worked in number of airports and different positions in aviation. One of the reasons I formed this organization is, I did not see people of color or women in any other positions at the airport and a lot of times it's just they are not aware."

If you're interested in attending their next event it will be August 27th, at the MLK community center from 6-7:30pm. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

