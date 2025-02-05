Change Community Church Holds Its Second Youth Science Event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In celebration of Black History Month. Change Community Church is inviting the community to Mill Creek Church for a empowering conference. They want to teach the youth the importance of a career.



This event will be held on February 8th from 12pm-4pm.

This conference is open to all members in the community. They ask that children be age of 9-18 to be able to absorb the material.

They will have guest speakers from multiple industries in life.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In honor of Black History Month, community members and parishioners of Mill Creek Church are coming together to teach young people about paths they can take for a successful career. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. They will have guest speakers, food, games, and more to celebrate the month and motivate the youth.

When you speak to children about what they want to do in the future, it can be a challenging conversation to have given they haven't been exposed to much in life. On February 8th, members of Mill Creek Church and Change Community want to open the eyes of the youth to more opportunities besides your everyday job.

Gerald Gridiron CEO/President Grindstone Inc. said "Well the world is competitive unfortunately and the sooner our youth are exposed to certain scientific subjects. The learning curb will be a lot less. Such as when they get exposed to the material again, they'll be able to catch right on. I think that is the solution to help our kids excel at a fast rate."

The event will feature a variety of guest speakers to show children the opportunities they can achieve by just believing in themselves. Among the speakers, there will be financial advisers, pilots, teachers, musicians, and more.

"They don't have opportunity, you know if they aren't working family farm, grocery store, or lumber yard. This gives them the opportunity to go beyond their four walls and the boundaries of our city." said Gregory Tatum Pastor of Change Community Church

LaTroy Dinkins one of the speakers of the event tells me he understands the importance of starting careers early and he wants to encourage the youth to get into financial literacy.

"What helped me out personally in being financially literate was literally playing with a compound interest calculator. It's almost like the gospel you understand how quickly money can accumulate if your investing. When people think about saving, they just think about putting in money in the bank. Saving goes hand and hand with investing." said Dinkins

Organizers tell me they eventually plan to make this a monthly event. Their ultimate goal is to teach every child in the community there is more life than just the streets. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

