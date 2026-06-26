Charmed & Chosen free summer programs in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — While school is out for the summer, one local nonprofit is making sure young people don’t stop learning, growing, and preparing for their futures. Charmed and Chosen is offering powerful summer programs packed with mentorship, life skills, financial literacy, and job and college preparation.

Instead of spending summer without direction, Bakersfield youth are sharpening skills that will help them excel in school, thrive in the workplace, and succeed in life. Charmed and Chosen delivers vital resources, personalized mentorship, and career‑readiness opportunities, from financial literacy to leadership training, for young people across the community.

Program leaders say their mission is to help youth build unstoppable confidence while forging strong connections with mentors and peers.

Alana Jackson is a program leader at Chamred & Chosen, and she says, " I've really gotten a lot of opportunities from this program. I've gotten a lot of volunteer opportunities and also work opportunities. I was also nominated for the Juni McCarthy Woman and Girl Fund, and I actually won an award in 20205, and from that I've had many opportunities."

Alana began as a student in the program. Now, she’s leading the Girls in Tech initiative, where girls in third through eighth grade dive into coding, cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence, and game design. Participants also tackle challenges that sharpen communication, leadership, and goal‑setting skills, preparing them for future careers and college success.

Organizers say they want every student to leave feeling empowered, inspired, and ready to succeed long after summer ends.

Nixon is a participant, and he says, "I haven't really done, and people haven't really hosted things like this, so I've never gotten a chance to learn more about it, and this is perfect because it teaches me science, and science is really cool."

These programs aren’t just keeping youth engaged. They’re planting the seeds for lifelong success.

Leaders say introducing STEM early is key, sparking curiosity through hands‑on activities that open doors to new possibilities.

Srikandan Narayanan is another program leader and he says, "I see now a lot of kids nowadays are glued to their phones and TVs. To include a little science, which could brighten their days up and make them more interested in stuff like this."

Every Charmed and Chosen program is free, powered by volunteers, private donors, grants, and community fund raising.

The organization invites anyone interested in its youth programs to reach out and get involved.

Phone Number - (661) 817-6279

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