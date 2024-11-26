Chez Noel supports Kern County children through holiday home tour

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The holiday decorating event will raise funds to provide clothing for children in Kern County.



Chez Noel Bargain Box event focuses on house decorating for holidays.

All proceeds from the event go to clothing children in Kern County.

Event is set to take place on November 25, 2024.

The initiative is supported by the local community and volunteers.

Aims to provide essential clothing items to underprivileged children.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's the season of giving and one organization is having an event that will bring the holiday spirit to the community. It's time for the Chez Noel holiday home tour.

This holiday home tour is being put on by the assistance league. The Assistance League has many different programs aimed at helping children. One of these is Operation School Bell which helps cloth over 3,000 children in 27 school districts across Kern County

Jerene Battisti is the President of Assistance League, and she says, "We wanted to raise more money to help more children throughout the Kern County area and these children are identified by their school districts as being in great need for new clothing so that's the impact behind this."

Jerene says not only does this event help provide children with new clothes, but it will be fun for the whole family. "Just a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season and be in the holiday spirit and have a lot of fun." She said.

This is a self-guided tour displaying four different homes in Bakersfield. Glen Lagerstrum is the Chairperson for Chez Noel and he says, "I think each home is very unique some are very highly decorated others are filled more with handcrafts and things done in art studios or art schools and so you can get either some wow or oh I could probably do that myself."

Colleen Falke owns one of the homes participating in the home tour and she says that she loves dressing up in her home, even more so for a great cause. "It gets everyone in the spirit ya know it's not even December yet and my house is decorated for Christmas." She said.

The Assistance League says this is the biggest fundraiser of the year and invites everyone in the community to not only the home tour but to join them at the Chez Noel vendor fair held at the bargain box on the 6th and 7th.

The homes are located in Northwest Bakersfield, in West Bakersfield, in Stockdale Estates, Oleander/Sunset.

"It really is about giving back to children in need in the community." Jerene Battisti said.

Assistance League website

Chez Noel calendar

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

