Chief of Police discusses hostage standoff as Chase Building reopens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Chase Building in downtown Bakersfield has reopened following the hostage standoff that brought much of the downtown area to a standstill.

As the Federal Bureau of Investigation continues to lead the criminal investigation, the Bakersfield Police Department is debriefing with federal investigators and seeking updates on the status of the case.

"We also want to get some initial information about how the criminal case is unfolding," Bakersfield Police Chief Brent Stratton said.

The FBI is now leading the investigation into the standoff at the Chase Building, where authorities say 41-year-old Anthony Scott Searles Harris held 10 people hostage while claiming to possess an explosive device.

Although the FBI has assumed control of the criminal investigation, Bakersfield police were the first agency to respond to the incident and remain involved in supporting federal investigators.

"We still have detectives assigned to liaise with them, provide the information we gathered early on, and contribute to their criminal investigation," Stratton said.

One of the questions Bakersfield police hope the FBI can answer is whether the alleged explosives Harris claimed to possess were active.

"Our initial reaction was that it looked and appeared to be real to them," Stratton said. "When you have a situation like this and people's lives are at stake, you want to treat every threat as if it's real."

Bakersfield police established operations early in the incident, with negotiators communicating with Harris inside the building for hours. According to Stratton, the FBI took over negotiations around 9 p.m. to supplement personnel who had been engaged with the suspect since the beginning of the standoff.

Stratton said negotiators were able to keep Harris calm throughout much of the day but remained prepared for changes in his behavior.

"In my estimation, it takes a pretty deep level of anger and frustration for someone to get to that point," Stratton said. "But then, being able to maintain a level of calm and communication before going back to anger — I certainly think there were some mood swings."

Stratton said managing public information during incidents like this can be difficult because of the possibility that suspects may also have access to information being shared publicly.

"You have to remember that it's a two-way street," Stratton said. "The person inside is also able to access information that's out there. They may be able to see where officers are located and what's happening outside, which could allow them to develop some type of counterplan."

Ultimately, Stratton credited the department's training for the outcome of the incident.

"While we haven't trained for this exact scenario, it's something our tactical teams and patrol officers regularly prepare for," he said.

The FBI was contacted for an update on the investigation, including whether there was any evidence confirming the presence of active explosives during the standoff. The agency responded that it did not have additional information to share.

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